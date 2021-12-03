>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan: Pakistan’s dream ride during the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2021 continues. After remaining unbeaten in the T20I format, Pakistan got off to a terrific start in the longest format of the game. The team got better off the hosts by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Abi Ali was the star performer from the visiting nation as he slammed a century in their first batting innings and followed it up with another sublime knock of 91 runs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, put up a good fight with Liton Das smashing 114 runs in the first innings.

Playing the second and the last Test from Saturday, the hosts will be hoping to redeem themselves. They are likely to make two changes to their playing XI. Yasir Ali will be dropped to make way for Shakib Ali Hasan while Abu Jayed can be dropped for Taskin Ahmed. Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to field the same team in the second Test.

>Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

>BAN vs PAK Telecast

Bangladesh vs Pakistan game will not be televised in India

>BAN vs PAK Live Streaming

The 2nd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BAN vs PAK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka at 09:30 AM IST on December 04, Saturday.

>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain: Abid Ali

>Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Mahedy Hasan, Faheem Ashraf, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

>BAN vs PAK Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Nazmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf

