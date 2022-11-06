What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.