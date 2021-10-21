BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea: Theninth game of Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Bangladesh facing off against Papua New Guinea on Thursday, October 21. The match will be hosted at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman at 3:30 PM IST.

After a disappointing show against Scotland, Bangladesh have kept their chances of qualifying into Super 12 stages alive with a win over Oman by 26 runs last time out. However, they still need to win this contest by a significant margin to advance in the marquee tournament.

On the other hand, Papua New Guineado not stand a chance to make it to the next round as they lost both their matches against Oman and Scotland. The Assad Vala-led side showed some fight against Scotland in their previous game but eventually lost the game in the end by 17 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

>BAN vs PNG Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

>BAN vs PNG Live Streaming

Disney + Hotstar app will stream Sri Lanka vs Netherland match live.

>BAN vs PNG Match Details

The Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on Thursday, October 21 at 3:30 PM IST.

>BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

>Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Mahmudullah, Sese Bau, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Chad Soper

>BAN vs PNG Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

