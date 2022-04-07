Ban vs SA: Tamim Iqbal to Return for Final Test, Confirms Skipper Mominul Haque

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal is fit and available for the final game of the two-Test series against South Africa, skipper Mominul Haque confirmed on Thursday.

The 33-year old was ruled out of the first Test with a stomach problem. Opener Shadman Islam is expected to pave way for the experienced campaigner as he will open the innings with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who became the first Bangladeshi batter to hit a Test century against South Africa in the first Test.

“Tamim bhai’s condition is much better now and we are hopeful he will play the next game," Mominul said ahead of the second match.

The Bangladesh captain said that they are confident of doing well in the series-concluding game to end the tour on a high while adding that they are not ready to think too much about the disappointing batting in the fourth innings in Durban.

“Certainly we will play for a win and will try to play good cricket for 12 to 13 sessions without paying any attention to all the noise around. We don’t want to think too much about what happened in the opening game," Mominul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh will miss the services of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam in the second Test, starting on Friday. Taskin injured his right shoulder while Shoriful sustained a left ankle ligament injury during training ahead of the Test series.

“We are yet to decide whether we will play a seamer or a spinner in place of Taskin. Certainly, we will miss Taskin considering he is performing since returning to Test cricket. At the same time it is a big opportunity for the cricketer who will replace him in the playing XI," the skipper said.

