BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022 1st Test, May 15, 9:30 AM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Bangladesh are touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two sides will be played from May 15 to May 19 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the second game is scheduled for May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Bangladesh created history in New Zealand by winning a Test match in March by eight wickets. However, they couldn’t win the series as New Zealand leveled the two-match series by recording a victory by an innings and 117 runs.

Advertisement

They are coming into the contest against Sri Lanka after losing their last Test series against South Africa. The two-match series saw Bangladesh losing both the games by 220 and 332 runs. The team will hope for redemption in the home fixtures under the leadership of Mominul Haque.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, they also failed to make an impact in their last Test series. The island nation played against India in a two-match Test series in March. India clinched the series by 2-0.

The Test series is important for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as it forms a part of the World Test Championship.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

Advertisement

There will be no telecast of the Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022 in India.

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 09:30 AM IST on May 15, Sunday.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Oshada Fernando, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Lasith Embuldeniya, Shoriful Islam

BAN vs SL Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kasun Rajitha, Praveen Jayawickrama

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here