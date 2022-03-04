BAN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women: In the second encounter of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Bangladesh Women will square off against South Africa Women on Saturday, March 5, at the University Oval, Dunedin. Bangladesh Women are making their debut in the colossal event with this edition of the WC. On the other hand, South Africa are among the early favourites to take the trophy home alongside hosts New Zealand, Australia and the defending champions England.

South Africa reached the semi-final of the 2017 WWC, where they lost to eventual winner England, and this time they will look to go all the way.

Advertisement

This is SA’s seventh appearance in the women’s fifty overs WC and they are yet to reach the final of the marquee event. They have reached the last four rounds on two occasions – 2000 and 2017.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

BAN-W vs SA-W Telecast

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

BAN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin at 03:30 AM IST on March 5, Saturday.

BAN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Lizelle Lee

Vice-Captain – Ayabonga Khaka

Suggested Playing XI for BAN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Sharmin Akhter, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Jahanara Alam

BAN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women Possible Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin

South Africa Women Possible Playing XI: Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here