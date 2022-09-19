BAN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh v Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, September 19

Bangladesh Women will take on Scotland Women in a crucial encounter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on September 19. The Nigar Sultana-led side are the favourites to defeat Scotland. The last time these two teams played in the Commonwealth Games qualifier, Bangladesh routed Scotland by 9 wickets.

The conditions in Abu Dhabi would favour the Bangladesh team. But Bangladesh wouldn’t want to get too ahead of themselves. Scotland Women are no pushovers and will have revenge on their minds. For Scotland, skipper Kathryn Bryce will be the key player. Bryce will have to lead from the front and produce an all-round show. Scotland will have to execute their plans against the likes of Murshida Khatun if they are to cause an upset on Monday.

Ahead of the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women be played?

The T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will be played on September 19, Monday.

Where will the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women be played?

The T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women begin?

The T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on September 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women?

The T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women?

The T20 match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will be streamed live on the Fan Code app.

BAN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-captain: Ritu Moni

Suggested Playing XI for BAN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Murshida Khatun, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Murshida Khatun

Allrounders: Lata Mondal, Kathryn Bryce, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

BAN-W vs SC-W Possible XIs

BAN-W Predicted Line-up: Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Lata Mondal, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Marufa Akter

SC-W Predicted Line-up: Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

