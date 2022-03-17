BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women: In the 17th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh will battle it out with West Indies on Friday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Bangladesh earned their maiden WC win on Monday as they recorded a nine-run victory against Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh versus Pakistan game was filled with drama and late comebacks and in the end, Shamima Sultana and co held their nerve to add first points under their name on the WWC table.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 234/7 in 50 overs. Chasing 235 to win, Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to 225/9 in 50 overs, despite Sidra Amin’s superb 104-run knock.

Meanwhile, West Indies were steamrolled by the mighty Australians by seven wickets in their last game in Wellington. The Stafanie Taylor-led side started their WC campaign on an emphatic note by recording back-to-back victories over New Zealand and England. However, since then, they have lost their plot as they lost the next two games on a trot.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between BAN-W vs WI-W, here is everything you need to know:

BAN-W vs WI-W Telecast

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

BAN-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match between BAN-W vs WI-W will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 3:30 am IST on March 18, Friday.

BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

Suggested Playing XI for BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Fargana Hoque, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Fahima Khatun, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women possible XIs

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

West Indies Women Probable XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

