Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming: Bangla Tigers will be hoping to record another victory in the T10 League 2022 as they will clash against The Chennai Braves on Friday. The Tigers got off to a dream start in the T10 extravaganza. They successfully defended 131 runs against New York Strikers to score a victory by 19 runs.

The opening batter Evin Lewis was the star performer for the Tigers. He smacked 58 runs off just 22 balls to propel his team to a score of 131 runs. Meanwhile, Rohan Mustafa and Matheesha Pathirana were the picks of the bowlers with two wickets each. The Tigers will be pumped up to continue the winning streak and take an early lead in the competition.

As far as The Chennai Braves are concerned, they are aiming to redeem themselves in the 2022 edition. The team delivered the worst performance last year. With just one victory from ten matches, the Braves finished as the wooden spooners. The team has included talented players this season like Vriitya Aravind, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Olly Stone. Thus, they will be hoping for a better performance.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) start?

The match between Bangla Tigers and The Chennai Braves will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) be played?

The Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves fixture will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangla Tigers (BT) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangla Tigers (BT) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

BT vs CB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Bangla Tigers probable playing XI against the Chennai Braves: Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Matheesha Pathirana, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Benny Howell, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Jake Ball

BT vs CB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, The Chennai Braves probable playing XI against the Bangla Tigers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vriitya Aravind, Dasun Shanaka, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Kartik Palaniappan

