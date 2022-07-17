Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal on Sunday decided to draw curtains on his T20 International career after playing the format for almost 15 years. The 33-year-old made the announcement through a Facebook post, after Bangladesh’s terrific 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the ODI series.

“Consider me retired from T-20 international from today," Tamim wrote on his Facebook page.

Tamim made the announcement shortly after Bangladesh defeated West Indies by four wickets in the final ODI of the series in Guyana, affecting a 3-0 series whitewash over the Men in Maroon. The veteran batter bagged the ‘Player of the series Award’ for scoring 117 runs in 3 innings, averaging 58.50.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board took to its official Twitter account and shared a picture post, congratulating the opening batter for getting the ‘Player of the series’ award.

“Congratulations to Tamim Iqbal for the Player of the Series!," the caption of the post read.

Earlier in January, Tamim had taken a six-month break from the shortest format. However, he did in a domestic T20 tournament throughout this duration. He decided to opt out of the T20 World Cup 2021, held in the UAE, but insisted that he hadn’t retired from the format then.

After making his debut in September 2017, the dynamic opening batter has played 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 1,758 runs at a strike rate of 116.96. He last played a T20I international for the country over two years ago, in March 20202 against Zimbabwe in Mirpur.

Advertisement

Tamim is the only Bangladesh batter to score a century in T20Is. He achieved the remarkable feat against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2016 in India. He ended his T20I career as the third-highest run-scorer for his country in the format after current skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Advertisement

The left-hand batter will continue to represent the Bangladesh Cricket Team in ODIs and Tests. He is just 57 runs short of becoming the first batter from his country to score 8000 runs in the 50-over format. He currently has over 14000 international runs to his credit, including 25 centuries and 91 half centuries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here