Bangladesh Debutant Yasir Ali Suffers Concussion After Being Hit by Bouncer

Bangladesh debutant Yasir Ali was diagnosed with concussion and taken for a CT scan after copping a blow to his helmet during the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram on Monday. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan has replaced Yasir as concussion substitute for the remainder of the contest.

“We have opted for Nurul Hasan as concussion sub of Yasir Ali," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz. "We are having a look at him now and we had the taken the concussion test as he informed us that he is not feeling well."

Yasir was batting on 36 on Day 4 of the Test when he ducked to evade a bouncer from Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi but it didn’t rise as much as he expected with the ball hitting the back of his helmet.

No concussion test was reportedly done even but Bangladesh physio Bayejidul Islam did attend to him after the incident. But when the 25-year-old complained of not feeling well during the drinks break, a test was conducted and subsequently, he was taken off. Bangladesh were bowled out for 157 in their second dig as they set Pakistan 202 runs to win the Test.

