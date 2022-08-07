Bangladesh Get Three-Days Extension to Announce Asia Cup Squad

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) gave an extension to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to finalize their Asia Cup squad. The BCB has got three-days extension due to several injury concerns of players.

The deadline for announcing the Asia Cup squad is on August 8 but BCB requested the ACC to extend their time as they are awaiting medical reports of several players.

BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said, “The long injury list have put us on the back foot and so we requested the ACC to give some more time to finalize our squad and they have accepted it."

Bangladesh star cricketers Litton Das and Nurul Hasan have currently been ruled out from the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe after sustaining injuries. In such a case, BCB is are eyeing for their medical reports as they haven’t recovered completely and their position in Asia Cup squad looks doubtful.

Nurul is currently in Singapore for the treatment, and if he doesn’t require surgery on his finger then there is huge chance for his comeback in the team at the last moment.

Litton has however not recovered fully from his hamstring injury and would require four more weeks to become completely fit. Chances are slim for him but team management is not yet ready to rule him out.

The other players in the injury list are Mustafizur Rahman (ankle), Mushfiqur Rahim (thumb) and Shoriful Islam (knee). Apart from them, Yasir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin, who were ruled out from the tour of Zimbabwe, will also have to pass the fitness test for selection.

“We are waiting for the medical report and later we will finalize the squad. We will have to submit the squad before August 11," Jalal added.

Apart from injury concerns, Bangladesh are also facing some other issues like, who will be the T20I skipper for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup? Shakib al Hasan was the most likely choice for this position but after his sponsorship tweet regarding his deal with Betwinner tweet, he first needs to clear his position to the board

BCB board president has however mentioned that they have four options for the skipper role but one of them has shown reluctance to take the skipper role.

Litton was BCB’s first choice after Nurul got injured but he denied to take the role as he wanted to focus on his batting. Apart from the trio, Mahmudullah is also in the race to take the responsibility however, according to some BCB officials, this move is highly unlikely.

Reportedly, Shakib wanted to the time frame of his T20I captaincy and he is ready to take the role if he is given the responsibility for two years, eyeing for next World Cup as well. It is to be believed that he is looking to form his team according to tours and tournaments scheduled over two years.

