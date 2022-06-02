Bangladesh Name Shakib Al Hasan Test Captain For a Third Time

Bangladesh appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain for a third time on Thursday after Mominul Haque quit following a poor run of form. Bangladesh Cricket Board also named batsman Liton Das the new vice-captain ahead of a two-Test series in the West Indies later this month.

“They will be in the positions until a further decision is made," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told a press conference.

Mominul stepped down as Test captain on Tuesday. The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022, averaging 16.20.

In the recent series against Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 1-0, he made 11 runs in three innings.

This will be the 35-year-old Shakib’s third term as Test captain.

Appointed in 2009 he was dismissed from the post in 2011 after a series loss in Zimbabwe, and given the job for a second time in 2017.

He held the position until he was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019 for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

During his previous stints as skipper, Shakib led Bangladesh in 14 matches, with three victories and 11 defeats.

The team will leave for the West Indies on June 5.

Bangladesh will also play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the tour.

Batsmen Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh’s T20 and ODI sides respectively.

