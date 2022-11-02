'Bangladesh Openers are Left-handers, Ashwin Needs to Come Good': Ex-opener's Advice to Veteran Off-spinner

India’s loss to South Africa on Sunday has delayed their entry to the semi-finals. Had Men in Blue won the game in Perth, they would have consolidated their position at the top of the Group 2 points table but now they need to win against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to have a smooth passage to the next round.

On the other hand, the loss has also questioned the team’s selection. After playing the same XI in the first 2 games, India made changes to the line-up. They replaced Axar Patel with Deepak Hooda but the change didn’t yield positive results. At the same time, Ashwin’s place also came under scanner who took one wicket against the Proteas but conceded 43 runs in a low-scoring affair.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Speaking of Ashwin’s contribution with the ball, former India opener Wasim said the off-spinner needs to do more and pick wickets in the middle to put the opposition under pressure.

“Maybe Yuzvendra Chahal can play, you never know. It’s a small boundary at the Adelaide Oval and there are multiple left-handed batters in the Bangladesh team. Both of their openers are left-handers and Afif Hossain too is a left-handed batter. So maybe, Ashwin is needed there but Ashwin needs to come good as a bowler," Jaffer was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

“He’s economical but I think India probably wants him to pick wickets in the middle overs. It’s important you know, being economical sometimes is not good, it just drags the match. India need wickets in the middle, so if Ashwin plays, I think he needs to pick up wickets," he added.

India is desperately missing Jadeja who was ruled out due to a knee injury. In his absence, India have to rely on Ashwin’s batting talent and Jaffer believes the veteran off-spinner may help with the hand as well.

ALSO READ | ‘We’ll Try and Tell Babar to Say Something About Him’: Shahid Afridi Takes Harsh Jibe at Gautam Gambhir

Advertisement

“Ashwin’s batting may help India in the lower order. He can contribute with the bat at number seven or eight. Post Ashwin, there’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well. So, there’s a comfort factor for the batters as well as they will be confident that the tailenders won’t directly come into the picture after number six," said Jaffer.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here