Bangladesh Spin Bowling Coach Rangana Herath Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning on January 1. In addition, nine members of the Test squad, including players and support personnel, are temporarily quarantined after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 patient on a flight from Malaysia to New Zealand.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan, there was a positive patient on board the plane, and some members of the squad, including Herath, were in close touch with him. "Herath is corona positive and will be doing extended quarantine till he is cleared. Look there was a corona positive in the plane and a couple of members of our squad along with Herath were in close contact with him. They are asked to quarantine while Herath was found positive from them," Khan said, as reported by Cricbuzz.

"Other members of the squad have already been freed to practice from today though they could not do so due to rain after completing their mandatory quarantine period. The rest (who are asked to quarantine) will join them after obtaining a corona negative result following their quarantine period they were asked to complete."

In addition to Shakib Al Hasan, the visiting team will be without opener Tamim Iqbal, who has been ruled out of the series with a thumb injury. Additionally, pace-bowling coach Ottis Gibson is also unwell due to a stomach problem. According to BCB authorities, there will be a two-day intra-squad practice match on December 22-23, as well as a match versus New Zealand A on December 28-29.

As COVID instances are on the rise, cricket stars in different parts of the world are missing out on matches. The severe COVID-19 border closure in Western Australia, for example, has forced England fast bowler Tymal Mills out of the Perth Scorchers’ next BBL 11 game.

Similarly, Pat Cummins, the new Australia Test captain, has been >ruled out of the second Ashes Test because of a COVID close contact designation. The West Indies’ tour of Pakistan is also in jeopardy after >five more members of the team tested positive for Covid-19. Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves are among the five, as are assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team medic Dr. Akshai Mansingh.

