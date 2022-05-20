Bangladesh Spinner Nayeem Hasan Ruled out of Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury he sustained in the opening game of the two-match series in Chattogram, the team’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed on Friday.

According to Chowdhury, the chances of Nayeem making the cut for the upcoming Test series against West Indies is slim, considering that he’ll need three to four weeks to recover from the injury.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“Nayeem is certainly ruled out from the second Test against Sri Lanka as he fractured his finger. He will need at least three to four weeks to recover and taking that into consideration it looks he is unlikely to make the West Indies Test squad," said Chowdhury.

However, the Bangladesh cricket team’s chief physician is hoping that Mehedy Hasan, who missed the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury during the last edition of the Dhaka Premier League, will be available during the West Indies tour.

“We have opened his plaster three to four days back and now he is having his physiotherapy, and we are hoping and confident that he will be available during the West Indies tour," Chowdhury said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here