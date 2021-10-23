Bangladesh Squad against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 15

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24. The game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be a crucial one as it will be a battle between two Asian teams that have made it into the main round after having advanced from the qualifying stage. The match is slated to begin at 03:30 pm (IST). Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will aim for a positive start after finding their groove in the warm-up matches and the players have settled into their specific roles nicely. The likes of Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will hold the key for Bangladesh while Sri Lanka would want to see Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga and their captain Dasun Shanaka to make their presence felt.

>Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI:

>Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka squads:

Bangladesh’s 15-man squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

>Reserves named by Bangladesh for T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka’s 15-man squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

>Reserves named by Sri Lanka: Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

