'Bangladesh Tour Highlighted Their Growth': Former Selector Warns Team India Ahead of Zimbabwe ODIs

Team India is currently on a winning spree in the overseas white-ball series. They defeated England in T20Is and ODIs with an identical scoreline of 2-1 last month. The Men in Blue then had a victorious tour of the Caribbean, winning the ODIs 2-1 and clinching the 5-match T20I series 4-1. And now, they are eyeing a hat-trick of triumphs in Zimbabwe.

The KL Rahul-led Indian side is gearing up to take on Zimbabwe in a 3-match ODI series, starting Thursday in Harare. It’s one of those series where the senior faces have been given rest and have been replaced by talented youngsters. India still have a strong squad that includes the likes of Rahul, his deputy Shikhar Dhawan apart from Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and others.

ALSO READ | ‘The Board Will Ask Him to…’: Ashwin Lists Possible Reasons for Trent Boult Opting Out of New Zealand Contract

Advertisement

Despite missing out on some marquee players, the Indian team looks strong in comparison to Zimbabwe. However, former selector Saba Karim believes the hosts can give Rahul & Co a run for their money ahead of the three-match ODI series starting from Thursday based on their recent 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh in both 20-over and 50-over formats.

“It is exciting to see a young Indian cricket team taking the charge and representing the nation in various international series. While the team will be playing under the close watch of some senior players like KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, the series will be crucial for preparing the young players for major cricket tournaments," Karim said in an official release by the Sony Sports Network.

“I also think Team India shouldn’t take Zimbabwe lightly, as their recent performance during the Bangladesh tour has highlighted their growth and they can possibly give Team India a run for their money," he added.

Saba Karim will be a member of the broadcast team on Sony for India’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe alongside Ajay Jadeja, Maninder Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dirk Viljoen, RP Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Paul Valthaty in English and Hindi coverage.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here