BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Score Cricket Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day international against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh are looking for a clean sweep in three-match series after winning the opening two matches.

The hosts fielded an unchanged team while Afghanistan brought back Gulbadin Naib in place of Farid Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

