Live Score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI match from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. After an exciting series opener, both teams will look to produce another thrilling show on Friday.

A dreamy and record partnership between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan led Bangladesh to a sensational four-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan had reduced Bangladesh to 45/6 in 11.2 overs in the run chase, but Afif and Mehidy stitched an unbeaten 174 run partnership to guide their side to a historic victory. It was also the second-highest partnership for the seventh wicket in men’s ODIs cricket.

Advertisement

With this victory, Bangladesh consolidated their second position on the ICC Men’s Cricket World cup Super League standings, sitting comfortably with 90 points, only behind England.

Chasing 216, Bangladesh got off to a shocking start. Fazalhaq Farooqi started the onslaught with a double-wicket over, sending the hosts’ openers Tamim Iqbal (8) and Liton Das (1) back to the hut in the third over.

The Afghanistan pacer repeated the feat in his next over as he sent back two more Bangladesh batters. He trapped the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in front for 3 on the first ball of the fifth over, and struck again on the last ball of the over with the wicket of Yasir Ali, who walked back without getting off the mark.

Bangladesh were 18/4 in five overs. Nothing was going the hosts’ way as they soon lost the prized scalp of Shakib Al Hasan when Mujeeb Ur Rahman had him bowled for 10. They lost another big wicket, with Rashid Khan claiming his first wicket of the match, sending Mahmud Ullah back for 8.

Advertisement

Where will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

Advertisement

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Squad

Advertisement

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here