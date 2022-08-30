Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: BAN 13/2 in 4 Overs; Mujeeb Takes Two

The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Maybe it (pitch) will be a bit low today. We will look to keep them to a low total.
Live Cricket Score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2022, Asia Cup, Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan on Tuesday. Shakib is hoping that chasing will be difficult tonight and hence his decision. They are playing three spinners and two pacers for their opening match of the competition. Read More
A milestone match for Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan - 100th T20I of his international career. Fazalhaq Farooqi continues and allows just three runs in his second over. Bangladesh 10/1 in 3 Overs after opting to bat first.
WICKET! A quicker one from spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman - carrom ball - which outfoxes Mohammad Naim as the ball sneaks through to crash onto the stumps. Mujeeb provides an early breakthrough for Afghanistan. Naim scored 6. Bangladesh 7/1 in 1.6 Overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi strays onto the pads with a low full toss and Mohammad Naim drives it through mid-off for a four. Five runs from the over. Bangladesh 5/0 in 1 Over.
Afghanistan players gather together to form a huddle, some final words of encouragements. And out walk the two Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque. Fazalhaq Farooqi will open the attack. Here we go.
It’s time for the national anthems - Afghanistan’s first followed by Bangladesh’s.
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan.
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Asia Cup 2022 which returns after a day’s break with Afghanistan set to resume their campaign against Bangladesh who would be wary of their opponents after their demolition job of Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.
Match Preview
Afghanistan were in red-hot form as they began their Asia Cup campaign in style, brushing aside former champions Sri Lanka in a one-sided match on Saturday. They first skittled Sri Lanka for 105 in 19.4 Overs and then sprinted to the target in just 10.1 Overs to send a warning to other teams. Tonight, they will face Bangladesh, a team that is coming after a forgettable tour of Zimbabwe where they lost both the T20I and ODI series.
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
On what date will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?
The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on August 30, Tuesday.
Where will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?
The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.
What time will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?
The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 30.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?
The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?
The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival
Bangladesh and Afghanistan Possible XIs
Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here