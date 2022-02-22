Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh are all set to play host to Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series and two T20I games. The Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022 will be played from February 23, Wednesday to March 05, Saturday. The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The host, Bangladesh, are the favourites to win the Wednesday game. The team hasn’t played the 50-over format since July 2021. Their last ODI series came against Zimbabwe where they secured a win by 3-0. The Men in Red and Green have a stellar record at home and they will hope to continue their domination against Afghanistan as well.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were recently up against the Netherlands in a three-match series. The visitors were brilliant during the tour as they produced superlative batting performances to record a win by 3-0. A handful of Afghanistan players are coming after playing the BBL and PSL. Thus, the visiting nation is expected to put up a good performance.

When will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at 10:30 am IST on February 23, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hussan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi

