Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After an exciting ODI series, the action now shifts to the two-match T20I series in the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022. The first T20I of the bilateral series between the two sides will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, March 3.

The hosts won the ODI series 2-1 as the visitors prevented a whitewash by winning the third and final ODI by seven wickets in Chattogram, on Monday. Afghanistan were dominant all the way through, they first bundled out the home team to 192 in 46.5 overs and then chased down the target in just 40.1 overs. Although they lost the ODI series, they earned ten valuable World Cup Super League points with the recent result.

Coming to the T20I record, the visiting team have won two of their last five games, whereas the hosts lost all five of their previous matches so far. However, Afghanistan will be happy with the action shifting to the shortest format as they hold a 4-2 lead over Bangladesh in T20Is. A thrilling contest to look out for and fans here can check the details as to When, Where, and How to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first T20I clash live streaming online and telecast.

When will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The first Twenty 20 International between the two sides will be played on Thursday, March 3.

Where will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Afghanistan:

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Naeem Ahmed

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Qais Ahmed

