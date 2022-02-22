Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Squads, schedule, venue, live-streaming

Tags: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh cricket team, Afghanistan cricket team Tamim Iqbal

A young Afghanistan side is set to travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODIs and two-match T20I series, starting from February 23.

Bangladesh versus Afghanistan bilateral tournament is set to conclude on March 5.

While all three ODIs will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the T20I series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The upcoming series will also mark the return of ace batter Tamim Iqbal, who had been out of the Bangladesh squad since July 2021 due to injury.

Fans will also witness a revamped Afghanistan side in the competition as several senior Afghan players like Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah and Hamid Hassan have been left out from this series.

Afghanistan will travel to Bangladesh on the back of a thumping 3-0 win over the Netherlands in ODIs and will look to build on it.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh won their last two ODI series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe 2-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Ahead of the highly-anticipating series between the two sides; here is all you need to know:

Fixtures:

A look at the ODI series:

1st ODI: February 23

2nd ODI: February 25

3rd ODI: January 28

A look at the T20I series:

1st T20I: March 3

2nd T20I: March 5

Squads:

Afghanistan ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC) ,Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai

Afghanistan have named two reserves in Qais Ahmad and Salim Safi.

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Telecast

Afghanistan’s limited-overs tour of Bangladesh will not get televised in India.

Live-streaming

The fans can follow the white-ball series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on the FanCode app.

