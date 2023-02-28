Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

Bangladesh vs England Live Streaming: The England tour of Bangladesh comprising three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals kick-starts on Wednesday, March 1. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will play host for the first ODI. Bangladesh players might take some time to get settled as their last international outing came in December. India traveled to Bangladesh in December 2022 for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The hosts lost the Test series while they scored a promising 2-1 win in the 50-over format.

As far as England are concerned, they are heading into Bangladesh touring after a two-match Test series against New Zealand. The series ended in a draw as England won the first Test by 267 runs while New Zealand scored a victory in the second game by one run. Their last 50-over outing came against South Africa. The series saw the Englishmen losing by 1-2.

When will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?

The game will be conducted on March 1, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs ENG 1st ODI Match, Bangladesh probable playing XI against England: Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain

BAN vs ENG 1st ODI Match, England probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Jofra Archer, HC Brook, BM Duckett, Jos Buttler(C), PD Salt, AU Rashid, RJW Topley, DJ Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes

