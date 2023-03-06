Bangladesh vs England Live Score 3rd ODI in Chattogram: Latest Updates and Scorecard

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against England in Chittagong on Monday.

England, who lead the series 2-0, handed 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed an ODI debut and also brought all-rounder Chris Woakes and fast bowler Jofra Archer back into the side.

Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood have been rested while Will Jacks was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a thigh injury.

The ODI series is crucial to preparations for the World Cup in India later this year, giving the England squad useful experience on spinning, low-bounce South Asian wickets.

Advertisement

Bangladesh, who in going 2-0 down lost their first home ODI series in more than six years, rested fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and brought in Ebadot Hossain in their only change.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (Capt), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Gazi Sohel (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Get the latest Cricket News here