Bangladesh vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh are set to cross swords against England in the second One-day International of the three-match series on March 3 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. A victory in the match will help England take an unassailable lead in the series as they emerged victorious in the opening encounter, beating the hosts by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh will try to improve their game and aim to make a comeback. Their batting department which looked quite pale in the last game will need to show more composition in order to overcome the in-from English side.

Batting first, Bangladesh managed to post a mere total of 209 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto made the majority of the contribution, adding 58 runs to the scoresheet, while others put up a disastrous performance. England also could not begin the chase as per the expectations and lost both of their openers early. However, a gutsy knock from Dawid Malan sailed them across the victory. The middle-order batter smashed a match-winning century, scoring an unbeaten 114 off 145 deliveries. Will Jacks, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid played some crucial cameos, assisting Malan in the latter phase. The visiting unit brought the chase down with 8 balls left to spare.

Ahead of Saturday’s Second ODI match between Bangladesh and England; here is all you need to know:

What date Second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be played?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 3, Friday.

Where will the Second ODI match Bangladesh vs England be played?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

What time will the Second ODI match Bangladesh vs England begin?

The Second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 11:30 am IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs England Second ODI match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India as there is no official broadcaster here.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England Second ODI match?

Bangladesh vs England match will also not be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs England Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

