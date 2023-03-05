Bangladesh vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Third ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh and England will square off against each other for the final One-day International of the three-match series on March 6 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. England looks to be the more dominant side as they have outclassed the hosts in the first two games, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

They will try to continue the momentum and complete the overseas assignment on a positive note. On the other hand, Bangladesh will head to the third ODI with the aim of preventing the potential whitewash on home soil. Their batting unit failed significantly on both of the previous occasions and will look to avoid the same mistakes.

Opener Jason Roy excelled in the second ODI which saw England putting up a mammoth total of 326 runs in the first innings. Apart from Roy’s 124-ball 132, skipper Jos Buttler smashed a quickfire half-century, scoring 76 off 64 deliveries, while Moeen Ali played a 42-run cameo. In reply to the visitors’ commanding show, Bangladesh’s batting lineup endured a massive collapse and folded up their innings with 197 runs. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid were the standout bowlers for England as they picked up four wickets each.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Third ODI match between Bangladesh and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Third ODI match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The Third ODI match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 6, Monday.

Where will the Third ODI match Bangladesh vs England be played?

The Third ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

At what time will the Third ODI match Bangladesh vs England begin?

Advertisement

The Third ODI match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 11:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs England Third ODI match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India as there is no official broadcaster here.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England Third ODI match?

Bangladesh vs England match will also be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs England Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Taijul Islam

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid

Get the latest Cricket News here