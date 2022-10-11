A depleted Bangladesh cricket team will be aiming to clinch their first win of the T20I tri-series when they will be up against hosts New Zealand on Wednesday. The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

In their previous meeting, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side had to endure eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand. Batting first, Bangladesh could only manage to reach 137/8 against New Zealand. The Kiwis had comfortably reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

In their first match of the series, Bangladesh suffered a 21-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

New Zealand, on the other hand, managed to secure a fine start to the series. The Kane Williamson-led side won their first two matches to claim the top spot in the standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date Tri-Series T20I match between Bangladesh (BAN) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The T20I Tri-Series match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Tri-Series T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the Tri-Series T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and Website.

Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

