Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Fans Distract Shaheen Afridi With 'Matthew Wade' Chants | WATCH

Bangladesh fans went after Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, chanting Matthew Wade—in an apparent reference to ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final which saw Pakistan single-handedly being knocked out after a cameo from the Australian. Afridi had bowled well in Bangladesh’s second innings, picking up a three-for; moreover, he had also accounted for a couple of wickets in the first innings. With the wrecker-in-chief in full flow, Bangladesh fans tried their best to unsettle the bowler as can be seen here in this video which went viral.

In a reference to ICC T20 World Cup 2021, fans can be heard screaming: “Shaheen Afridi..Matthew Wade." Wade became popular as he slammed three sixes of Afridi’s over in a crucial knockout (semi-final) of the ICC T20 World Cup. He ended up slamming 41 off 17 to change the game on its head. Pakistan were leading that game on most parts until Wade changed the game with his 17-ball 41. Meanwhile what added insult to the injury is Hassan Ali’s act where he dropped Wade off Afridi. Had he been caught, Pakistan could have been to the finals. With the banter now getting serious, the youngster would look to make the best of his form. He has already accounted for five wickets in the game; moreover, he managed to take the top three of Bangladesh line up in the second innings. They are reduced to 39/4.

