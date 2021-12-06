Persistent rain and a wet outfield ensured only 6.2 overs were bowled on day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

>BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Scorecard| Live Commentary

Pakistan were 188/2 in their first innings with Babar Azam (71 not out) and Azhar Ali (52 not out) at the crease when play was called off early in Mirpur.

The groundsmen were hard at work, bringing the covers on and off multiple times with rain playing hide and seek throughout the first session.

Advertisement

The play finally started at 1250 hrs local time, more than three hours after the scheduled start. Babar Azam kicked things off with a boundary off the first ball of the day.

Azhar Ali took a liking to Ebadot Hossain’s right-arm pace, smashing three boundaries including two consecutive fours to bring up his half-century, the 34th of his Test career.

Soon after, it once again started pouring and kept getting heavier as time passed. The umpires eventually decided to call the play off for the day as there were puddles on the ground and the light too wasn’t great.

Weather permitting, the action on day three is expected to begin at 0930 hrs local time.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here