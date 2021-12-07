Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Sajid Khan Adds Life to Rain-Hit Bangladesh Test With Six Wickets

Off-spinner Sajid Khan’s maiden five-wicket haul for Pakistan brought back some life to the rain-hit second Test in Dhaka on Tuesday. Sajid’s 6-35 held Bangladesh to 76 before bad light forced early stumps on the first day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 23 alongside Taijul Islam (0) at stumps, with Bangladesh still needing 25 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten 53 while Fawad Alam added 50 not out as Pakistan declared their innings on 300-4 an hour into the post-lunch session. Sajid then took Mahmudul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan for ducks along with Shadman Islam (3), Mushfiqur Rahim (5), Liton Das (6) and Najmul Hossain (30), while skipper Mominul Haque was run out for one. Shakib fought back with some aggression of his own to hit three fours and survive a run out chance to give some small relief for Bangladesh.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after electing to bat first. Pakistan lost two quick wickets early in the day after yet another delayed start following day three’s complete wash-out at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Ebadot Hossain dismissed Azhar Ali for 56 runs in the second over of the day as wicketkeeper Liton Das took a simple catch after a top-edge.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam leg-before for his maiden Test wicket three overs later as the Pakistan skipper was out for 76 runs, adding just five to his overnight 71. Rizwan was given out twice, on zero and 12, off the bowling of Ebadot and Taijul Islam respectively, but on both occasions he survived on review. Taijul took the first two Pakistan wickets, on the opening day, before rain interrupted the game.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

