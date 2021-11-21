Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi Penalised 15 Percent of Match Fees For Code of Conduct Breach

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees after he breached level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

Besides this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points means a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Earlier Afridi grabbed the limelight for an unwanted reason on Saturday during the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. Pakistan registered a clinical 8-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead but Shaheen came under a lot of scanner for his rash on-field behaviour. After getting hit for a six, frustrated Shaheen throw the ball towards the Bangladesh batter on the next delivery which hurt him.

It was the third over of the match, as Bangladesh were in a tricky position after losing their openers early, Afif Hossain smashed Shaheen for a six. On the next delivery, Shaheen pitched it a tad full on which the southpaw pushed it straight to the bowler. The Pakistan pacer throw the ball in frustration towards the batter which hit his ankle as he fell on the ground in pain. Shaheen immediately went towards Afifi and apologised for his actions.

