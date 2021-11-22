Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Shahid Afridi Slams Bangladesh for Poor Quality Pitches: 'Need to do Soul Searching'

Shahid Afridi has slammed Bangladesh and asked them to do some soul searching moments after Pakistan beat them in a 3-match T20I series. The former Pak opener was unhappy with the choice of pitches Bangladesh chose to play the series which were nothing but slow and low. This made sure that the T20I series sees low scoring affairs and not a six-hitting contest which the crowd is quite used to in T20Is. “Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress."

Mohammad Nawaz struck a boundary off the last ball as Pakistan overcame late drama to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Monday’s third Twenty20 international for a series whitewash. The visitors seemed to be coasting in Dhaka after restricting the hosts to 124/7 before Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad conjured up late excitement in the final over. With Pakistan needing eight runs for victory, Mahmudullah took two wickets in two balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed struck the fourth ball for a six to deny Mahmudullah and put victory back within grasp before going out with only one left to bowl.

Nawaz came to the rescue to take Pakistan to 127/5 and break Bangladesh’s heart.

Mahmudullah, who finished with 3/10, rued their total earlier with the bat.

“Batters from both teams struggled a bit," Mahmudullah said at the end of the match. “(We) needed to spend some time at the crease to capitalise."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for 19 while Mohammad Rizwan’s 51-run partnership with Haider Ali gave the tourists an early boost.

