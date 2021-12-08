Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Dhaka, Live Cricket Score and Updates

Bangladesh will put all their efforts to avoid follow-on when they walk out to bat against a dominating Pakistan on the final day of the second Test in Dhaka. They were at 76/7 at the stumps on Day and were trailing by 224 runs. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 23 alongside Taijul Islam (0) at stumps, with Bangladesh still needing 25 runs to avoid the follow-on.

On Tuesday, Offspinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 and produced a glimmer of hope of forcing a result in the second and final test on Tuesday.

Rain and bad light have eaten up the majority of the game and just 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days. After day three was washed out, Pakistan resumed the fourth day from 188-2 and declared at 300-4 after lunch. Then spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali got to work until stumps was called an hour early because of bad light.

With the light insufficient to allow any more than just the one over from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid and Nauman bowled relentlessly in a desperate bid to win the rain-hit game.

Nauman was slightly luckless, ending up without a wicket, but he gave the control that allowed Sajid to rip through the Bangladesh lineup. Sajid dismissed all but skipper Mominul Haque, who was run out for 1 by a direct hit from Hasan Ali at point.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy got a duck on his debut after poking at a flighted delivery to slip, and his opening partner Shadman Islam was baffled by extra bounce. Mominul was run out, and Bangladesh went to tea at 22-3.

Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim deepened the crisis by playing a slog-sweep to gift his wicket for 5.

Liton Das, who hit 114 and 59 in the first test, was on 6 when he charged Sajid, while Mehidy Hasan was bowled for a duck while trying to sweep a delivery that turned sharply.

After a delayed start due to early morning rain and a wet outfield, Pakistan scored briskly in a bid to put pressure on Bangladesh.

