Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match No. 2 in Dunedin, New Zealand Live Scorecard and Updates

If South Africa are to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time they will have to do it without captain Dane van Niekerk, who will be missing when the tournament begins in New Zealand later this week.

The star all-rounder suffered a freak injury in January, but the second-ranked Proteas will still go into their opening match against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday as one of the teams to beat.

South Africa know they can cope without their leader — they have won their last five one-day international series, with Van Niekerk missing for three of them because of injuries. In her absence, fellow leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus led the side to wins against Pakistan, India and the West Indies.

South Africa, who have never managed to get beyond the last four in the World Cup, reached the semi-finals in 2017 before going down to eventual winners England in a tense match as the hosts got home with two wickets and two balls to spare.

They topped their group in the T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago before falling short by five runs against Australia after a rain-adjusted chase in the semi-finals.

A concern for South Africa is the rest of the batting if the top two fail, although Luus and Mignon du Preez both have plenty of experience. The hard-hitting Chloe Tryon is an effective lower-order finisher.

Leading the attack will be Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, who have been two of the most successful fast bowlers in the women’s game.

Ayabonga Khaka provides steady seam bowling support, while Luus is the side’s leading spin bowler.

Squads:

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana(c), Shamima Sultana(w), Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna

South Africa Women: Sune Luus(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

