LIVE: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 – SL vs BAN Fastest Updates From Chattogram

Angelo Mathews missed out on his second double hundred by one run as Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 397 runs in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday. Bangladesh made a solid reply with the bat, reaching 76/0 at stumps on the second day, with opener Tamim Iqbal on 35 and Mahmudul Hasan on 31.

The hosts were trailing Sri Lanka by 321 when bad light forced the stumps with seven overs still to be bowled on the day.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan earlier broke Mathews’s heart, forcing him to spoon a catch to Shakib Al Hasan at square leg on 199 as he made a desperate attempt to complete his double hundred with last man Vishwa Fernando at the other end.

The Sri Lankan’s previous highest Test score was 200 not out.

Nayeem finished with 6/105 on his home ground, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, while Shakib claimed 3/60 for Bangladesh.

Running out of partners, Mathews had the double hundred in his sights after sharing 47 runs with Vishwa for the ninth wicket.

But the number 10 took a blow on his helmet before tea and did not return to the field.

Last man Asitha Fernando survived 27 balls to give him support before he was bowled by Nayeem.

Vishwa then heroically returned to the crease, prompting Mathews to make his desperate attempt for the double hundred.

He struck Taijul Islam for a four to reach 196 before a single and double took him even closer, only to be denied by Nayeem.

