LIVE: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 – SL vs BAN Fastest Updates From Mirpur

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das hit centuries and shared a record stand to turn the tide for Bangladesh in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Monday after a disastrous start.

At stumps, Liton was unbeaten with a career-best 135 with Mushfiqur on 115, his second hundred in as many innings, as Bangladesh reached 277-5 on the first day after electing to bat at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The pair added 253 in their unbroken sixth-wicket stand after Sri Lanka’s pace bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando shared five wickets between them to leave Bangladesh in tatters on 24-5 in a chaotic first hour of play.

Mushfiqur played a part in Bangladesh’s previous highest sixth-wicket stand when he shared 191 runs with Mohammad Ashraful, also against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013.

“It is one of the best partnerships I have seen as a coach in Tests," said Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

“We were 20 (24) for five, under a lot of pressure. It was an amazing effort by those two batters. Obviously, we didn’t start well this morning. Couple of false shots, couple of good deliveries.

