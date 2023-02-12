Home » Cricket Home » News » Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Coverage on TV And Online?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Coverage on TV And Online?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women cricket team

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 07:30 IST

Cape Town, South Africa

Check here Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming for today. (AFP Photo)
Check here Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming for today. (AFP Photo)

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12. Sri Lanka Women are coming into this match after registering a sensational win against hosts South Africa in the tournament opener. Chamari Athapaththu and Co will be eager to maintain their winning ways and will be the favourites to win on Sunday.

Skipper Athapaththu looked in red-hot form against South Africa and will be the key player. Bangladesh will have to execute their plans against Sri Lanka’s formidable batting line-up if they are to win. Besides, the likes of Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana and Shorna Akter will have to bring their A game against Sri Lanka.

RELATED NEWS

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

 Live Streaming Details

 

On what date will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on February 12.

Where will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

 

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women begin?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted XIs

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

first published: February 12, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 07:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week