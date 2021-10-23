Sri Lanka are a side in form. They have won all three matches in the qualifying round and when they take on Bangladesh in the first match of the main round, SL will be keen to continue with this momentum. The players in the side have settled into a nice groove and since, they have found a role in the side, they are favourites to trump Bangladesh in this match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, bounced back from a shock defeat against Scotland in the first warm-up match and have beaten Oman and Papua New Guinea to book a spot in the main round. The sluggish pitches in the tournament could well work in favour of Bangladesh and this could be the World Cup where they would aim to reach the semi-finals.

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Sunday, October 24.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

>Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

