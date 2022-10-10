Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming of Women’s Asia Cup Match: After suffering two back-to-back defeats, United Arab Emirates Women will be desperate to get back on track at the Asia Cup. United Arab Emirates will be in action on Tuesday against Bangladesh. The match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

United Arab Emirates Women come into the fixture after suffering a 71-run defeat against Pakistan in their last Asia Cup encounter. With just two points from five matches, United Arab Emirates currently occupy sixth spot in the Asia Cup standings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women had to suffer a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their last Asia Cup fixture. The Nigar Sultana-led side presently find themselves at the fifth spot on the Asia Cup points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women (BD-W) and United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Asia Cup match?

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Asia Cup match?

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, NIgar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shohely Akhter, Sanjida Akter Meghla

United Arab Emirates Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (captain), Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here