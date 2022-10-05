Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Malaysia Women will be hoping to end their losing streak in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday as they will play against Bangladesh Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Malaysia are the wooden spooners in the tournament with two losses under their belt.

In their first game against Pakistan Women, the team ended up scoring only 57 runs and lost the match by nine wickets. Meanwhile, their second game against India Women saw the bowlers out of rhythm. India scored 181 runs in their allotted 20 overs and triumpher with a 30-run victory. Malaysia now need to win almost all their upcoming league games to stay relevant in the T20 extravaganza.

Coming to Bangladesh Women, they are fourth on the points table with a victory and loss each to their credit. Bangladesh got off to a good start by defeating Thailand Women by nine wickets. However, they lost their next game to Pakistan Women. Batting first, Bangladesh could score only 70 runs and Pakistan chased the total down in 12.2 overs.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) start?

The game will be played on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) be played?

The contest will unfold at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) begin?

The match will begin at 01:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match?

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match?

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women match is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

BD-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Bangladesh Women probable playing XI against Malaysia Women: Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal.

BD-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Malaysia Women probable playing XI against Bangladesh Women: Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam ©, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi.

