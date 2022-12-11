Banning Someone For Life From Leadership is Just Fundamentally Wrong: Steve Smith Comes in Support of David Warner

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith has come in support of veteran opener David Warner on his captaincy ban fiasco with Cricket Australia. Warner recently withdrew from an Australia captaincy ban review and slammed the independent panel who according to him wanted to conduct a public trail of the process that would have a negative impact on his family.

Cricket Australia imposed a lifetime leadership ban on Warner following his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Smith, who was involved in the same ball-tampering fiasco, said that it’s fundamentally wrong to impose a leadership ban on someone.

“From my point of view, banning someone for life from leadership is just fundamentally wrong," Smith told reporters on Sunday afternoon after Australia beat West India in the second Test.

After the ball-tampering scandal, both Smith and Warner were banned for a year to play for Australia but there was a huge difference in the leadership ban. A two-year leadership ban was slapped on Smith while it was a lifetime for Warner.

Smith said that the team is in full support of Warner and said that he is still a leader of the group both on and off the field.

“David served his time like I did. For us, we know he’s a leader around the group, and on and off the field he’s doing a tremendous job. It’s been a difficult one for him, it’s been a difficult week. David has said he’s done and dusted (with the review) and wants to get on with it. He’s got our full support. Hopefully he can have a really big series for us against South Africa with the bat," he said.

Meanwhile, Warner was not at his best in the recently concluded Test series against the Windies, however, Smith who led the Australian team in the second match said that the veteran opener is arguably one of the best for Australia as he has the ability to put pressure on the bowlers with his attacking batting approach.

“Davey’s a once in a generation player, he’s arguably the best ever opener for Australia. The way he’s able to put pressure on bowlers from the outset helps everyone down the order as well," he added.

The premier batter said that things are not going in favour of Warner as he has been unlucky in recent times in terms of his dismissal.

“He’s been an incredible player for a long period of time, his record suggests that. There’s no reason why he can’t have a big series for us coming this week as well. He’s batting nicely. He hasn’t had a great deal of luck lately either, it seems like every time he gets an inside edge, it goes onto the stumps. A lot of the time when you’re scoring runs you need some luck," Smith said.

