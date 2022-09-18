BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 Match

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be locking horns with Barbados Royals on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval. Guyana Amazon Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from five league games. They now need to win all their remaining league matches to qualify for the second round. The Amazon Warriors were defeated by Trinbago Knight Riders in their last match by 26 runs.

Also Read: Shami Out of Australia Series After Testing Positive For Covid

Barbados Royals are at the top of the standings. Their six-match winning streak broke in the last game as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Jamaica Tallawahs by six runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs GUY Telecast

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors game will not be telecast in India

BAR vs GUY Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR vs GUY Match Details

The BAR vs GUY match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7:30 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jason Holder

Vice-Captain - Shimron Hetmyer

Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Advertisement

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mujeeb ur Rahman

BAR vs GUY Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals: David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Azam Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer (c), Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here