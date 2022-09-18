BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 Match

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be locking horns with Barbados Royals on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval. Guyana Amazon Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from five league games. They now need to win all their remaining league matches to qualify for the second round. The Amazon Warriors were defeated by Trinbago Knight Riders in their last match by 26 runs.
Also Read: Shami Out of Australia Series After Testing Positive For Covid
Barbados Royals are at the top of the standings. Their six-match winning streak broke in the last game as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Jamaica Tallawahs by six runs.
Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:
BAR vs GUY Telecast
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors game will not be telecast in India
BAR vs GUY Live Streaming
Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
BAR vs GUY Match Details
The BAR vs GUY match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7:30 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.
BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Jason Holder
Vice-Captain - Shimron Hetmyer
Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan, Colin Ingram
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Odean Smith
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mujeeb ur Rahman
BAR vs GUY Probable XIs:
Barbados Royals: David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Azam Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer (c), Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here