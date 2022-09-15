BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs: Jamaica Tallawahs will be locking horns against Barbados Royals in the 19th Caribbean Premier League 2022 match. In their last game against each other, the Royals defeated Tallawahs by eight wickets. The team successfully chased the score of 157 runs as Corbin Bosch and Quinton de Kock smacked 56 and 64 runs respectively.

Jamaica Tallawahs need to bounce back after losing their last two games on the trot. The team is heading into the Thursday encounter on the back of a defeat against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. With three wins and as many losses, they are second in the standings.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Barbados Royals are occupying the top place in the points table. They have won all six league matches. Royals’ most recent victory came against Trinbago Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs, here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs JAM Telecast

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs game will not be telecast in India

BAR vs JAM Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR vs JAM Match Details

The BAR vs JAM match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7:30 PM IST on September 15, Thursday.

Advertisement

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman

Vice-Captain: Kyle Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Migael Pretorius

BAR vs JAM Probable XIs

Barbados Royals: David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Azam Khan

Advertisement

Jamaica Tallawahs: Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here