BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Barmy Army Women and South Coast Sapphires Women: Barmy Army Women will face South Coast Sapphires Women in the Tuesday night match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Barmy Army Women are occupying second place in the points tally with two wins from three league matches. They recorded a big win in their previous game against Tornadoes Women by eight wickets. Barmy scored 153 runs in 15.5 overs as opening batter Deandra Dottin smacked 56 runs off 40 balls.

Speaking of South Coast Sapphires Women, they have also featured in three league games. South Coast are sitting in the second-last place with just one victory. In the last league match, the team suffered a loss against Spirit Women by 55 runs. They failed to chase a target of 157 runs in 20 overs. Tuesday’s game is important for the team as the league round is coming to an end.

Ahead of the match between Barmy Army Women and South Coast Sapphires Women, here is everything you need to know:

BAR-W vs SCS-W T20 Telecast

Barmy Army Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women game will not be telecast in India.

BAR-W vs SCS-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR-W vs SCS-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Heather Knight

Vice-Captain - Deandra Dottin

Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Babette de Leede

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Gabby Lewis, Kavisha Kumari, Emma Lai

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Kary Chan

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Tara Norris, Jade Allen

BAR-W vs SCS-W Probable XIs:

Barmy Army Women: Kavisha Kumari, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Deandra Dottin, Selina Solman, Rumana Ahmed, Sana Fatima, Tara Norris, Iqra Sahar, Heather Knight (c)

South Coast Sapphires Women: Geetika Kodali, Babette de Leede (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Gaby Lewis, Grace Harris, Kary Chan, Shabnim Ismail, Jade Allen, Christine Lovino, Emma Lai, Kim Garth

