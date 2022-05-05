BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20. May 5, 9:30 PM IST

BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women: Barmy Army Women will be locking horns with Spirit Women in the Thursday night match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams will be new to the playing conditions as they will be playing their first game of the competition.
Barmy Army Women will be playing under the leadership of Heather Knight. They have a lot of experienced players in their squad and will thus start as favorites on Thursday. Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Rumana Ahmed, and Fatima Sana are some of the crucial players for the team.
Speaking of Spirit Women, they have assigned Bismah Maroof the duty of leading the side. The team will hope for good performances from Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Ayabonga Khaka to get off the mark in the competition.
Ahead of the match between Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:
BAR-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast
Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India
BAR-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming
The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
BAR-W vs SPI-W Match Details
The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on May 5, Thursday.
BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Bismah Maroof
Vice-Captain: Heather Knight
Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof
All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Rumana Ahmed, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey
Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Chaya Mughal, Sophie Ecclestone
BAR-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs
Barmy Army Women: Heather Knight (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Laura Cardoso, Rubina Chhetri, Henriette Ishimwe, Kavisha Kumari, Shemaine Campbell (wicket-keeper), Iqra Sahar
Spirit Women: Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Bismah Maroof (captain), Chaya Mughal, Sarah Bryce (wicket-keeper), Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmin Daswani, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone
