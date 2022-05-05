BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20. May 5, 9:30 PM IST

BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women: Barmy Army Women will be locking horns with Spirit Women in the Thursday night match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams will be new to the playing conditions as they will be playing their first game of the competition.

Barmy Army Women will be playing under the leadership of Heather Knight. They have a lot of experienced players in their squad and will thus start as favorites on Thursday. Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Rumana Ahmed, and Fatima Sana are some of the crucial players for the team.

Speaking of Spirit Women, they have assigned Bismah Maroof the duty of leading the side. The team will hope for good performances from Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Ayabonga Khaka to get off the mark in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:

BAR-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India

BAR-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR-W vs SPI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on May 5, Thursday.

BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bismah Maroof

Vice-Captain: Heather Knight

Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Rumana Ahmed, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Chaya Mughal, Sophie Ecclestone

BAR-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women: Heather Knight (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Laura Cardoso, Rubina Chhetri, Henriette Ishimwe, Kavisha Kumari, Shemaine Campbell (wicket-keeper), Iqra Sahar

Spirit Women: Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Bismah Maroof (captain), Chaya Mughal, Sarah Bryce (wicket-keeper), Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmin Daswani, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone

