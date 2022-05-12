BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Barmy Army Women and Warriors Women: Barmy Army Women will square off against Warriors Women in a dead-rubber in the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the last league match of the competition on May 12, Thursday from 9:30 PM IST.

Barmy Army have confirmed a place in the knockout games with three wins from four league matches. The team is currently second in the points table with 11 points. Barmy Army wounded South Coast Sapphires Women in their previous game. Ruhana Ahmed delivered one of her best bowling performances of the tournament to stop SCS at 142 runs when they were chasing 148. Ruhana’s three-wicket haul steered the team to a six-run victory. Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt made the headlines with the bat as she collected 65 runs after facing 45 balls.

Warriors Women are already out of the playoff race. The team failed to live up to the expectations in the competition. The Warriors are languishing at rock bottom with no victory from four league games. The team will start the Thursday game as underdogs.

Ahead of the match between Barmy Army Women and Warriors Women, here is everything you need to know:

BAR-W vs WAR-W T20 Telecast

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women game will not be telecast in India.

BAR-W vs WAR-W Live Streaming

The BAR-W vs WAR-W match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR-W vs WAR-W Match Details

The BAR-W vs WAR-W game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Heather Knight

Vice-Captain - Kavisha Egodage

Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sindhu Sriharsha

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Fatima Sana, Tara Norris

BAR-W vs WAR-W Probable XIs:

Barmy Army Women: Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Fatima Sana, Tara Norris, Rumana Ahmed, Selina Solman, Rubina Chhetry, Laura Cardoso

Warriors Women: Esha Rohit, Hayley Matthews, Shameelah Mosweu, Mignon du Preez, Sindhu Sriharsha, Yasmeen Khan, Celeste Raack, Jennifer Alumbro, Udeshika Prabodhani, Mariana Martinez, Kathryn Bryce

