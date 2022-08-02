Basseterre Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs West Indies, T20I series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Tuesday’s IND vs WI third T20I match

West Indies have finally managed to come out victorious against India and will now look to take a lead for the first time in the tour when they clash in the third match of the T20I series. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 pm IST at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts on Tuesday, August 2.

West Indies complicated a simple chase, which they eventually completed after a horrific no-ball from Indian pacer Avesh Khan. Put into bat first, India lost early wickets as skipper Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion without a run to his name. India’s newly-adopted all guns blazing approach in T20I format seemed to have backfired as none of the batters held their ground and the Indians were bowled out for a mere 139.

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy was the catalyst for the visitor’s collapse as he scalped West Indies’ best bowling figures in T20Is. McCoy finished with 6 for 17 to sink a star-studded Indian batting unit. Opener Brandon King then anchored the hosts’ chase while wickets kept falling at the other end. He played a steady knock of 68 runs off 52 balls to take the Caribbean side home with just four balls to spare.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side will be looking to capitalize on their momentum while the Indian team will try to get back to winning ways. Though, there might be significant changes in the Indian squad as they continue to prioritize the T20I World cup that is on the horizon.

Weather report

The weather for the third T20I match of the bilateral series between India and the West Indies appears to be partly cloudy on Tuesday, August 2. The temperature in Basseterre city in St. Kitts will be below 29 degrees Celsius and there might be a brief period of rainfall expected during the match. The wind speed is expected to be 16 km/h and the rate of precipitation is 35 percent. The humidity rate will increase from 71 percent during the day to 85 percent at night. The match might be interrupted due to rain.

Pitch Report

India’s third T20I match against West Indies will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St.Kitts. The pitch yet again proved in the second T20I that it is a low-scoring surface as the batters of both sides struggled to get runs under their belt. The highest total at the stadium is 182 runs. The moisture in the pitch will help pacers as it will provide swing and bounce. The outfield is expected to be quick as well. The team that wins the toss will elect to field first.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C &Wk), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul

