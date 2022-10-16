'Batting Has Been Struggling'- Former Pakistan Cricketer Doesn't Find Indian Team In a Good Form

Team India will kick-start their T20I World Cup campaign on October 23 when they will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan. Ahead of the high-octane clash, many former cricketers and experts made their predictions of the match and one amongst them was former Pakistan great Aaqib Javed.

Javed opined that Rohit Sharma-led side doesn’t look in the best form ahead of the T20 World Cup. He further explained the reasons as to why Indian team isn’t looking in good form. He stated that team’s batting has struggled and bowling in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t look good. He further compared Indian bowlers to Pakistan bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Harif Rauf and called the latter as impact bowlers.

“India ki halat jo hain na woh bhi kuch achi form main nahin hain. Unke batting bhi struggle kar rahe hain, aur Bumrah ke bager bowling waisi nahin hain ki aap soche ki…ki ek impact hota hai bowler ka jo Shaheen ka hai ya Haris ka hain. Yeh impact ka bara pressure hota hai, fark padta hain. Unke jo abhi bowlers hain woh aam medium pace bowlers hain," he said to the media.

(“India are not in a good form. Their batting has been struggling and bowling in absence of Jasprit Bumrah is not the same as someone may think that there’s an impact bowler like Shaheen or Haris. Impact players create a lot of pressure and this creates a difference. All the bowlers that India have are just medium pacers.")

Javed, however hailed Hardik Pandya and credited him as a game changer.

“Ha Pandya ek hain jo game kisi bhi waqt change kar sakta hain," he said. (Yes, Pandya is the one who can anytime change the game.)

After Bumrah’s injury, India were looking for the best possible replacement and have now named Mohammed Shami as his replacement for the World Cup. Though, it is to be noted that Shami did not make a single T20I appearance for India since the last World Cup.

In the last couple of clashes between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup, India had won their Asia Cup opener against Babar Azam-led side while Pakistan had won in the Super 4. It is to be seen how both the teams perform in the T20 World Cup.

